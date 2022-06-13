New investments in Illinois aimed at strengthening early childhood education

(KFVS) - New investments towards Illinois’ early childhood education and care field will be coming.

That’s according to an announcement from Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Human Services that said the changes on July 1, 2022 would enable “providers to continue serving their local communities and decreasing financial burden for working families.”

“Back in 2019, I set a goal that Illinois will be the best state in the nation for families raising young children,” Pritzker said. “Today, I am proud to announce a set of initiatives to make it easier for families to access quality childcare and early childhood education. When our youngest families succeed, our whole state reaps the benefits. That’s the Illinois our residents deserve—and together, we’re making it happen.”

The changes affect the Child Care Assistance Program and the Child Care Restoration Grant Extension.

Under the new measures:

- The Child Care Assistance Program reimbursement rates will be increased by 8% over 2022. The Child Care Assistance Program provides access to child care for low-income, working families.

- The eligibility limit for the program will be expanded to include families below 225% of the Federal Poverty line.

- It will continue the Child Care Restoration Grant Extension from its original June extension through December 2022.

Other changes have been made with the intention of benefiting low-income families:

- Eliminating copays for families without homes

- Expanding eligibility to include parents or guardians attending school online from home

- Investing in a childhood enrollment campaign and community outreach

- Continues till the end of the year to provide three months of child care assistance for unemployed parents who are seeking to reenter the work force

- Extends the hold on family fee collection for Early Intervention services to the end of the year

