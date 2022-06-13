MoDOT to hold public meeting on upcoming Rte. 61 project in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss improvements to Route 61 in Jackson.

The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 East Deerwood Drive.

According to a release from MoDOT, the project includes replacing the Route 61 bridge over Hubble Creek, adding turn lanes at Mary Street and pavement improvements on Route 61 from north of the existing roundabout to Route D.

The project is expected to be let in spring 2023, with construction beginning as early as summer 2023. You can read more about the project here.

As construction is under way to replace the Hubble Creek bridge, the road will be closed in the vicinity of the bridge. In addition, there will be road closures with detours onto I-55 and Farmington Road as the existing pavement is replaced.

Completion is anticipated in summer 2024.

