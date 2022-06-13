Milk Bank bridging gap for mothers in need in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the ongoing baby formula shortage continues, some families are turning to breast milk.

The Milk Bank typically receives milk from 13 mothers in Missouri each month.

But more recently they’ve had more women reach out wanting to donate.

“In the month of May, we heard from 100 Missouri moms who are asking about milk donation and how they can get started,” said Advancement Director Jenna Streit.

Jenna Streit with the Milk Bank says since the formula shortage began, they’ve seen an increase of moms wanting to donate their breast milk.

“We are supporting an additional number of families who can’t find the formula they need, their babies on a specialty formula that’s very difficult to find and so the additional donors make it possible for families to serve more babies right now,” Streit said.

Streit says they can get milk into families hands in less than 24 hours.

“We know that there is no greater stress than being worried about how to feed your baby and so the Milk Bank is obviously here to support families with donor milk,” said Streit.

Over in Jackson, Missouri, Brooke Deason, a mother of two, donated a large supply of her breast milk to the Milk Bank for a year.

Deason said she donated more than 5-thousand ounces to the Milk Bank.

“Knowing that I was able to build a supply and a storage right up front because she wasn’t able to have it right away, I had plenty that I could share with others,” Deason said.

Streit says every ounce that moms donate will make a difference.

“Were so grateful that moms are willing to support other moms right now and families overall it’s not just moms helping moms it’s moms helping families,” said Streit.

The Milk Bank accepts donations until a mother’s baby turns 2 years old.

