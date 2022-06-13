Heartland Votes
Man goes on shooting spree in West County, hits custard stand and vehicles before being arrested

By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man shot through a frozen custard store’s door and shot two occupied vehicles Sunday in west St. Louis County, Ellisville Police tell News 4.

The man was riding on a motorcycle going westbound on Manchester Road in Ellisville when he started randomly firing shots, one of them going through a door at Silky’s Frozen Custard. No one was injured by the gunshot, police said.

The man then kept going westbound on Highway 100 and ended up hitting two occupied vehicles with gunshots but did not hit anyone inside. The St. Louis County Police Department’s Wildwood Precinct responded to the shots fired on Highway 100 near Pond Road around 6:30 p.m., where they found one of the vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

St. Louis County Police said the suspect was taken into custody by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Ellisville Police said the Highway Patrol detained the man after he crashed his motorcycle. The suspect is currently in St. Louis County Police’s custody and information regarding charges may be released tomorrow.

Overall, no injuries were reported in the incidents. The man’s motive for firing shots is unknown. His identity was not immediately released.

