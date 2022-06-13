Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man beheaded pregnant ex-girlfriend in Alton, police say

By Kelsee Ward and Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is facing charges, accused of beheading his pregnant ex-girlfriend at her home in Alton.

Deundrea Holloway, 22, of Litchfield, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, one count of dismembering a human body, concealment of homicidal death and motor vehicle offenses.

Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said that at around 12:59 p.m., police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street in regards to a possible homicide. An initial investigation found that an adult was found dead in the home. She was identified Monday as Liese A. Dodd, 22. Police say Liese’s mother went to check on her daughter and found her dead.

Authorities tell News 4 that Holloway beheaded Dodd and put her head in a dumpster. Holloway and Dodd had been dating on and off for two years. Dodd’s baby was due in mid-July. Dodd recently moved to Alton and was originally from the Litchfield area.

Holloway was arrested in Gillespie, Illinois, police say. He is being held at the Alton police department on a $2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.
5-injured in multi-vehicle crash
Garret Garland(left) and Mitchell Wagner were charged with criminal conspiracy to riot near an...
Missouri man, Illinois man among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.

Latest News

High gas prices are forcing some drivers to limit how much gas they put in their ride.
AAA officials warm dangers of leaving gas tank on empty
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
Report: Ky. overdose deaths increased 14.5% in 2021 from previous year
Missouri passed a law last June that prohibits state and local police officers from enforcing...
Proposed bipartisan gun safety measures could test Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act
Proposed bipartisan gun safety measures could test Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act