The heat wave continues

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are in the middle of extreme heat with many areas approaching 100 degrees with heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of the Heartland through Wednesday. For this evening we will see very warm temperatures with the heat index remaining above 95 degrees through midnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday we will see moistly sunny skies and very hot temperatures. Highs will range between 97 and 101 with the heat index ranging between 103 and 109 degrees.

The heat looks to continue through the end of the week. There will be some relief as towards the weekend with highs cooling into the lower to middle 90s. This is still above average. There are signs we could be even hotter as we head into next week. Stay tuned.

