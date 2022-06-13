Heartland Votes
Advertisement

The heat wave continues

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are in the middle of extreme heat with many areas approaching 100 degrees with heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees. An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of the Heartland through Wednesday. For this evening we will see very warm temperatures with the heat index remaining above 95 degrees through midnight. Lows by morning will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday we will see moistly sunny skies and very hot temperatures. Highs will range between 97 and 101 with the heat index ranging between 103 and 109 degrees.

The heat looks to continue through the end of the week. There will be some relief as towards the weekend with highs cooling into the lower to middle 90s. This is still above average. There are signs we could be even hotter as we head into next week. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.
WWE posts video from Cape Girardeau, Mo. live event
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Graves County identified

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 6/13/22
First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 6/13/22
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/13.
First Alert noon forecast 6/13
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories posted through Wednesday
First Alert Weather at 7:30 a.m. 6/13
First Alert Weather at 7:30 a.m. 6/13