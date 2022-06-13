Heartland Votes
First Alert: Excessive heat warning in effect for much of the Heartland

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/13
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(KFVS) - A potentially dangerous heat wave has made its way into the Heartland.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the Heartland until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. The rest of the Heartland is under a heat advisory.

Dangerously hot conditions, with heat index values of 100 to 115 degrees, is likely today.

Actual highs today through Wednesday look to be in the upper 90s to 100 range.

This will be the hottest weather in a few years.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the chances for heat related illnesses, especially for those working outside. Those working outdoors are urged to take frequent breaks in the shade or in an air-conditioned room and to drink plenty of water.

Winds will be slightly stronger today, which could help circulate the very hot air.

The evening and overnight hours will provide little relief.

With dew points high, nighttime temps will oppressively be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances will be very slight the next couple of days.

