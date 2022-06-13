Heartland Votes
Advertisement

FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.
WWE posts video from Cape Girardeau, Mo. live event
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Graves County identified

Latest News

People relax in the sand and make a sandcastle at Loyola Beach in the Rogers Park neighborhood...
Excessive heat rolls east, bakes much of central, eastern US
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra arrives for a hearing on Capitol Hill...
HHS secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 again
A herd of bison are seen in Yellowstone National Park, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2016. A government...
Yellowstone National Park changes ‘offensive’ mountain name
FILE PHOTO - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the...
State Department officials meet with Griner’s WNBA team