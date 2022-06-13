Heartland Votes
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories posted through Wednesday

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/13
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Dangerous heat continues into the workweek. Highs today could tie or break record highs, in the upper 90s this afternoon. Feels like numbers will top out in triple digits, ranging from 100 to 115 degrees. Please remember to check on the elderly and bring those outdoor pets inside if you can! Rain chances look very limited for the next few days, with an isolated chance arriving Thursday and Friday. It will still be very hot and humid, even as we head towards the end of the workweek, with highs still in the mid to upper 90s outside of the showers. There are signs that it won’t be quite as hot over the weekend, but highs in the lower 90 still expected.

