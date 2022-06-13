Crash in Graves County leaves one dead, one seriously injured

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was killed in a crash in Graves County and another was seriously injured.

According to a statement from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Deondra Jackson of Hickory was taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center and pronounced dead by the Gaves County Coroner’s Office.

Jackson was a passenger in an SUV driven by 26-year-old Melissa Penn of Hickory.

The vehicle hit a fertilizer truck driven by 77-year-old Joe Cherry.

Penn was taken to Mercy Health Hospital in Paducah and then airlifted to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

