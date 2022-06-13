Heartland Votes
Couple indicted in rape, kidnapping after husband pleaded guilty

Shana and Anthony Philpot
Shana and Anthony Philpot(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mike Schell
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A married couple, who was charged on multiple counts of rape in June 2021, will be sentenced Monday.

According to court documents, Shana Philpot, 24, used Facebook to convince women to come to her house.

After giving the victims alcohol, Anthony Philpot, 35, then raped them, authorities say.

The case surfaced when Boone County authorities alerted Hamilton County investigators after a victim tried to file a rape report in February 2021.

Boone County detectives determined the offense occurred in Hamilton County, and there were “multiple victims who want to come forward and file complaints,” the sheriff’s report states.

Since the first report, there have been at least three confirmed rape reports against the couple that occurred between 2016 and 2019.

Anthony was later indicted on three counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping. Shana was indicted on two counts of complicity to rape and complicity to kidnapping. She was released on a $250 thousand bond, according to court documents.

While his wife pleaded not guilty and her hearing is not until later, Anthony will appear in court tomorrow and pleaded guilty to the charges.

