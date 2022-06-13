Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Corps of Engineers works to clear sunken barge in Kentucky Lock

A barge carrying gravel sank on June 11 in the chamber of Kentucky Lock in Grand Rivers,...
A barge carrying gravel sank on June 11 in the chamber of Kentucky Lock in Grand Rivers, Kentucky. The Corps of Engineers Nashville District is working with Terral River Service to refloat the barge June 14. (USACE Photo by Caleb Skinner)(Leon Roberts | USACE Photo by Caleb Skinner)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear a barge from Kentucky Lock’s chamber.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, it sunk around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. They’re working with Terral River Service to clear it.

In a news release from the Corps, lockmaster Caleb Skinner said the owner of the barge, Terral River Service, plans to refloat the barge on Tuesday, June 14.

He explained that the barge was carrying gravel when it hung on the miter sill of the lock, which caused the bow to tip and take on water.

“To recover the barge the owner will pump water out and hopes to float and remove it from the lock chamber by the end of the day,” Skinner said.

According to the release, there were two deckhands working during the incident. Neither were hurt when the barge sunk.

The Corps said the closure will have little impact to the navigation industry and recreational vessels due to a series of intermittent closures already scheduled 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 13-30 to paint the upstream miter gates and repair armor plating on the upstream guard wall.

While Kentucky Lock is closed, vessels are able to use Barkley Canal to travel between the Tennessee River and Cumberland River to use Barkley Lock to navigate to and from the lower Ohio River.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.
WWE posts video from Cape Girardeau, Mo. live event
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a female was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Graves County identified

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Caruthersville Police are investigating a shots fired call near the East Haven apartments on...
Police investigating shots fired call in Caruthersville
Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Graves County identified
The public is invited to Ivers Square from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 for the city's...
Cape Girardeau to hold first community-wide Juneteenth Day Celebration