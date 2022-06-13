Corps of Engineers works to clear sunken barge in Kentucky Lock

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working to clear a barge from Kentucky Lock’s chamber.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, it sunk around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 11. They’re working with Terral River Service to clear it.

In a news release from the Corps, lockmaster Caleb Skinner said the owner of the barge, Terral River Service, plans to refloat the barge on Tuesday, June 14.

He explained that the barge was carrying gravel when it hung on the miter sill of the lock, which caused the bow to tip and take on water.

“To recover the barge the owner will pump water out and hopes to float and remove it from the lock chamber by the end of the day,” Skinner said.

According to the release, there were two deckhands working during the incident. Neither were hurt when the barge sunk.

The Corps said the closure will have little impact to the navigation industry and recreational vessels due to a series of intermittent closures already scheduled 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 13-30 to paint the upstream miter gates and repair armor plating on the upstream guard wall.

While Kentucky Lock is closed, vessels are able to use Barkley Canal to travel between the Tennessee River and Cumberland River to use Barkley Lock to navigate to and from the lower Ohio River.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.