Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.
WWE posts video from Cape Girardeau, Mo. live event
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.
Woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Graves County identified

Latest News

Following botched early attempts in the invasion to capture Kyiv and the second-largest city of...
The battle of Donbas could prove decisive in Ukraine war
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump, including Kevin Seefried, left, walk...
Officer hailed as hero testifies at Capitol riot trial
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
The U.S. Army will celebrate its 247th birthday on Tuesday, June 14. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Army)
U.S. Army celebrates 247th birthday