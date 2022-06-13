Cape Schools among many looking to fill multiple positions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Schools across the nation are looking to hire teachers and staff as a shortage of teachers continue.

The Cape Girardeau Public School District is one of many schools needing to fill positions before the next school year arrives.

They are looking to fill more than 20 teacher assistant positions, a position they tell us is a main priority.

“We have a huge void in the area of teacher assistants and this is actually in across the state right now,” Cape Girardeau Public School District Assistant Superintendent of Special Services Mandy Keys said.

Keys said it’s important to fill these positions as they directly involve working with the students.

“These positions are required positions for our students,” Keys said. “If they are a teacher’s assistant then it is because they are required by nature of an individualized education plan that they have. So, that means we have students that have to have somebody with them to support them so they can meet their educational needs.”

Keys said it’s unlike them to have this many openings for a position. She said it’s an issue across the community to where it’s challenging to hire enough individuals for what they need.

“It is probably our most essential need right now in district,” Keys said. “We want to be ready to support our students when they walk in day one. We want our teachers to feel supported and we want our students to be safe. So, it is, in my mind, the number one need to start the school year.”

Other openings they seek to fill include maintenance, custodial staff, and more.

For more information and details about positions at the Cape Girardeau School District, you can find that here.

