Cape Girardeau PD hires 4 new officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department hired four new officers on Monday, June 13.

According to a release from the department, all four officers graduated from the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy on June 9.

Last night, Chief Blair and Assistant Chief Glueck received the honor to pin badges on our four newest officers: Bob... Posted by Cape Girardeau Police Department on Friday, June 10, 2022

They will begin training this week.

In addition to the new officers, the police department hired a new cadet recruit who will attend the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy as a Cape Girardeau Police Department employee during the next academy class in August.

