Cape Girardeau PD hires 4 new officers
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department hired four new officers on Monday, June 13.
According to a release from the department, all four officers graduated from the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy on June 9.
They will begin training this week.
In addition to the new officers, the police department hired a new cadet recruit who will attend the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy as a Cape Girardeau Police Department employee during the next academy class in August.
