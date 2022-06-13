Heartland Votes
5-injured in multi-vehicle crash

Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.
Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.

The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on eastbound U.S. 412, just two miles east of Kennett.

It involved four SUVs.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), a GMC Yukon rear-ended a Nissan Morano. The Nissan then rear-end a Chrysler Aspen and the Aspen then rear-ended a GMC Acadia.

The driver of the Nissan, Marissa E. Morgan, 29 of Bartlett, Tennessee, was seriously injured in the crash. She was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment. An ambulance transported Morgan’s passenger, 56-year-old Sandra Morgan, also of Bartlett, to a hospital in Hayti with serious injuries.

A private vehicle transported the driver of the Yukon, 28-year-old Briann D. King, of Kennett, to a Hayti hospital with minor injuries.

An ambulance transported the driver of the Aspen, Donnie G. Lowe, 51 of Henderson, Tennessee, and his 15-year-old passenger from Paragould, Arkansas, to a Paragould hospital with minor injuries.

The Acadia driver from Kennett, 57-year-old Kimberly P. Morgan, did not report any injuries.

MSHP reports everyone involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

