WWE posts video from Cape Girardeau, Mo. live event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cody Rhodes missed Saturday night’s WWE live event at the Show Me Center, but “The American Nightmare” had plenty of support in Cape Girardeau. Rhodes had been advertised to take on Seth “Freakin’” Rollins June 11; however, Rhodes missed the show due to an injury.

In a video posted on WWE’s Instagram, Rollins is seen taunting two boys in the front row dressed in Rhodes’ gear.

In the video, Rollins is heard telling the referee to “keep those two away from me,” and at one point complains to security that the boys “almost assaulted me.”

Rollins recently attacked an already-injured Rhodes on Monday Night Raw following their match at Hell in a Cell, where Rhodes competed with a torn pectoral tendon.

The video ends with brothers Grant and Griffin sending a get well message to Rhodes who had surgery this week.

On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.