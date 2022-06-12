Heartland Votes
MBA: KFVS awarded First Place for Breaking News during coverage of Mayfield tornadoes

KFVS TV Staff were awarded First Place for Breaking News for their coverage of the December tornado in Mayfield.
KFVS TV Staff were awarded First Place for Breaking News for their coverage of the December tornado in Mayfield.(KFVS)
By Roger Seay
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(KFVS) - KFVS TV Staff were awarded First Place for Breaking News for their coverage of the December 10th Mayfield Tornado in the Missouri Broadcaster’s Awards Saturday night.

KFVS also won First Place in the Station Sponsored Community Event for the Heartland Cares fundraiser to help those affected by the tornado.

Laura Wibbenmeyer won First Place in the category of Social Media Star.

Crystal Britt and Don Frazier won First Place in Feature Reporting for their story Crop Gun.

Todd Richards received the Runner Up Award in Sports for his story Dave Cantrell Comeback.

The Missouri Broadcaster Awards recognize the best in broadcasting for television and radio stations that cover Missouri.

This year’s awards ceremony was at the Lodge of Four Seasons at Lake of the Ozarks.

On Friday night KFVS founder Oscar Hirsch was inducted into the Missouri Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

