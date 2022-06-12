First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

The big weather story continues to be the heat wave pattern that will last through much of the work week. High pressure aloft will keep it mainly clear and dry, with near-record daytime (and nighttime!) temps expected. Actual highs Monday thru Wednesday look to be in the 96 to 100 range. Lows about 75 to 80. Dew point temps tomorrow will be oppressively high (upper 70s) resulting in Heat Index numbers of around 110 or even a bit above! Dew points should decrease a little through the week as the ground dries out, but it will remain humid. This will be the hottest weather in a few years. Heat Advisories have been issued already through Wednesday. A southwest breeze may offer a tiny bit of relief at times.

Forecast models continue to show a slight break in the heat late in the week, as the upper high shifts west just a little and we get a few days of northerly flow aloft. This will push a weak cold front through on Friday, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm Thursday evening into early Friday. Behind the front, north to northeast winds will keep temps and dew points a bit lower for next weekend, though it still looks mainly sunny and very warm.

