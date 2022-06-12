First Alert: Heat wave starts, slight chance of severe weather

(KFVS) - A developing heat wave pattern will keep our weather very hot and humid for much of the upcoming week.

Brian Alworth says highs this afternoon will range from about 90 to 95, with peak heat indices of about 100 to 105.

By tomorrow, the highs will be about 95 to 100, with peak heat indices about 105 to 110 or more.

Heat advisories are in effect for today for roughly the western half of the area, but will likely expand over the entire region starting tomorrow.

There is a chance of an upgrade to a heat warning for tomorrow as well. Another story is that we are outlooked with a slight risk of severe thunderstorms for today and tonight, especially east of the Mississippi River.

Models currently keep all of the activity just to our north and east, but any storms that do brush our area could be very strong with large hail and damaging winds.

An upper ridge will keep it very hot and humid for most of the work week.

Dew points may start to trend down just a bit through the week as the ground dries out, but high temps will stay in the 95 to 100 range through about Thursday.

By the end of the week the upper ridge will start to buckle temporarily, allowing for a weak front passage.

Not all models agree with this, but if it verifies we could see a few thunderstorms by Thursday night or Friday, along with a moderation in the heat and humidity for a day or two before we heat up again next week.

It should be noted that heat wave issues tend to be cumulative, and the next couple of weeks are likely to be the hottest we’ve experienced in a few years.

