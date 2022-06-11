Woman pronounced dead in two-vehicle fatal crash in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Graves County killed one woman and sent another person to the hospital Saturday morning.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and first responders were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 for the crash.

When they arrived, deputies say they learned that two individuals were northbound on KY 1241 in a Chevrolet SUV when they collided with the rear of a grain truck that was also traveling in the same direction.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Prince said the driver of the SUV was transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Ky. before being flown to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital.

The passenger was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center where she was pronounced dead due to her severe injuries.

The grain truck driver was not injured. Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.

The sheriff’s office was assisted with this investigation by the Kentucky State Police, the Mayfield Police Department, the Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS and the Viola/North Graves Fire Department.

Chief Deputy Prince says KY 1241 at the KY 408 intersection was shut down for approximately two hours while the collision was investigated.

