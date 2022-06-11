Union County Sheriff’s Office looks for missing man with bipolar disorder, schizophrenia
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia who they say has gone missing.
According to a statement, 71-year-old Gary Gant is described as 5′7″ with very thin, short, gray hair.
He was last seen in jeans and a t-shirt.
Gant walked away from Spanish Oaks around 9 a.m. on 6/11/22.
If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 618-833-5500.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.