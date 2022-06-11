Heartland Votes
Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen 2022 winner announced

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A winner was announced for the Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen 2022 competition in Marion last night.

Among the 26 women that competed, Mia Fritsch-Anderson from Chicago won the contest.

According to Miss Illinois Marketing Director Nic Skovgaard, Mia will now go on to compete for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Dallas in August.

The crowning ceremony will be held at the Marion Civic and Cultural Center.

