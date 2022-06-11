Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by train in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was airlifted to a hospital for treatment of injuries after authorities say he was struck by a train in Union County.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says it received a phone call around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 11 from the Canadian National Railroad, informing them that one of their trains had just stuck a 71-year-old man.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the train was traveling northbound out of Anna, Ill. and hit the man at 70 Crowell Heights Loop.

He was taken by ambulance to Union County Hospital and flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Union Co. Sheriff Dale Foster says the man’s condition is still unknown.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.