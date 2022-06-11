Heartland Votes
Heartland winery holds grape stomping event to help Ill. organization

Individuals took part in a grape stomping event at Wichmann Vineyards near Cobden, Ill.
Individuals took part in a grape stomping event at Wichmann Vineyards near Cobden, Ill.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A winery in southern Illinois invited guests to come out and be a part of a grape stomping event to help a local organization on Saturday.

Wichmann Vineyard brought together people from across the area to take part in stomping on some grapes, relaxing with a glass of wine and listening to some music.

The event not only allows people to enjoy the atmosphere but also helps out the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois.

Wichmann Vineyard Owner Hanna Wichmann said it’s important to help out and support a good cause.

“It’s important to us to support our community, to raise awareness about the importance of having activities for children in our community, having a place for them to go that’s safe, and then part of it is having fun as well,” Wichmann said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois CEO Tina Carpenter said it’s important to educate the people about what the organization is about.

“There’s still people in southern Illinois that don’t know about us and then there are people that know about us but don’t know what we do,” Carpenter said. “So, if we can let people know about the impact we have with the kids, the support and a safe place for kids to be either after school or during the summer is important.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois is a youth development agency serving the youth and addressing academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles.

Money raised from the event will go to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois.

