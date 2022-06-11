First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The main weather story continues to be the heat wave pattern being advertised by all models for most of the upcoming work week. In the short term, this weekend will be a transition time from a comfortable pattern last week to the hot and humid pattern next week. Clouds and a few sprinkles this morning will give way to partly cloudy and warm but not hot conditions for today. Tonight and into early tomorrow there looks to be a slight chance of some strong thunderstorms sneaking in from the north mainly into SE Illinois….from around Mt. Vernon east to Evansville, Indiana. Otherwise most of the area will be dry and progressively warmer, with highs on Sunday edging above 90.

Next week will feature a strong upper high over the southeastern states. This will put us on the hot and humid western side of the high. Skies will be mainly clear, with near-record highs and muggy warm nights. Depending on location, it looks like we’ll have highs in the 95 to 100 range Monday thru Wednesday, with heat indices well above 100. Heat Advisories will likely be issued. By late in the week the upper ridge weakens a bit, which may allow for a weak cold front Thursday night or Friday. This will represent the next chance of precip for most of the area.

