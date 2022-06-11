Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Heat Wave Pattern start to build tomorrow!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The main story continues to be the heat wave on track for the next week (or more).  A few isolated showers this evening should fizzle after sunset,  leading to a dry and mild night.   Short term models continue to show a chance of thunderstorms coming in from the north late tonight and again Sunday morning and brushing mainly our northeastern counties closer to Evansville, Indiana.  But most of the region should stay dry as high pressure aloft begins to build.   Highs tomorrow will be in the 90 to 95 range, but with afternoon heat indices over 100 as dew points climb above 70.  The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region starting tomorrow.

Monday through Wednesday will bring the hottest weather in a few years! Actual highs will range from about 96 to 100, with heat indices well over 100….perhaps as high as 110 on Monday and Tuesday.  By later in the week the upper ridge begins to buckle a little, allowing for a weak cold front on Friday.  This could bring a few strong thunderstorms, but too early to be sure how strong this ‘buckle’ will actually be.  In any event,  it looks as though the ridge will build back up again for the following week, so this may be a long duration heat event.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis
Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident

Latest News

The main weather story continues to be the heat wave pattern being advertised by all models for...
First Alert: Temperatures begin to heat up this weekend
First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 6/11/22
First Alert Forecast at 6 a.m. on 6/11/22
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/10
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/10