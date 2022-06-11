First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The main story continues to be the heat wave on track for the next week (or more). A few isolated showers this evening should fizzle after sunset, leading to a dry and mild night. Short term models continue to show a chance of thunderstorms coming in from the north late tonight and again Sunday morning and brushing mainly our northeastern counties closer to Evansville, Indiana. But most of the region should stay dry as high pressure aloft begins to build. Highs tomorrow will be in the 90 to 95 range, but with afternoon heat indices over 100 as dew points climb above 70. The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region starting tomorrow.

Monday through Wednesday will bring the hottest weather in a few years! Actual highs will range from about 96 to 100, with heat indices well over 100….perhaps as high as 110 on Monday and Tuesday. By later in the week the upper ridge begins to buckle a little, allowing for a weak cold front on Friday. This could bring a few strong thunderstorms, but too early to be sure how strong this ‘buckle’ will actually be. In any event, it looks as though the ridge will build back up again for the following week, so this may be a long duration heat event.

