Annabelle Festival brings people to Downtown Anna

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Anna has welcomed people downtown on Saturday as part of the 2022 Annabelle Festival.

The event brings a variety of vendors, games, shopping in downtown shops and more.

Lots of planning went into this event which made it a fun and memorable time for all who enjoyed the festivities.

We talked with a Union County Chamber of Commerce Board Member who says this event has brought a lot of businesses and organizations together.

“The merchants have been working with the Chamber of Commerce, the local wineries, the local businesses,” Tasha Faire said. “We’ve got everybody and their brother connected, and it just, coming out of COVID, it just has been a great way to have kind of a town revival.”

People we talked with say it’s great to see so many people come out after staying home for a lengthy amount of time due to COVID.

“I think we all hibernated for a year, so to get out and actually see people and be able to enjoy each other and the fellowship and the community, kind of reviving the community, it’s really nice to see it happen,” Tiffany Bowles said.

Local merchants we talked with say this event is great for the local economy as people are spending their money locally.

“It helps the businesses around. It helps the neighborhood. Everybody comes and enjoys it and has a great time,” Sinisi’s On Main St. Owner Michael Sinisi said. “That’s what it’s all about. Anna is changing with the times now and we are having these events and it’s great.”

The festival is named after the Annabelle hydrangea, a flower that was found in the Anna area in the early 1910′s.

A family found the flower while riding out in the woods, brought it into town and gave it to residents who planted it in their yards.

In 1960, Bon Hartline had the flower registered as a flower from the area.

