Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Annabelle Festival brings people to Downtown Anna

People walk down Main Street in Anna enjoying the Annabelle Festival.
People walk down Main Street in Anna enjoying the Annabelle Festival.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Anna has welcomed people downtown on Saturday as part of the 2022 Annabelle Festival.

The event brings a variety of vendors, games, shopping in downtown shops and more.

Lots of planning went into this event which made it a fun and memorable time for all who enjoyed the festivities.

We talked with a Union County Chamber of Commerce Board Member who says this event has brought a lot of businesses and organizations together.

“The merchants have been working with the Chamber of Commerce, the local wineries, the local businesses,” Tasha Faire said. “We’ve got everybody and their brother connected, and it just, coming out of COVID, it just has been a great way to have kind of a town revival.”

People we talked with say it’s great to see so many people come out after staying home for a lengthy amount of time due to COVID.

“I think we all hibernated for a year, so to get out and actually see people and be able to enjoy each other and the fellowship and the community, kind of reviving the community, it’s really nice to see it happen,” Tiffany Bowles said.

Local merchants we talked with say this event is great for the local economy as people are spending their money locally.

“It helps the businesses around. It helps the neighborhood. Everybody comes and enjoys it and has a great time,” Sinisi’s On Main St. Owner Michael Sinisi said. “That’s what it’s all about. Anna is changing with the times now and we are having these events and it’s great.”

The festival is named after the Annabelle hydrangea, a flower that was found in the Anna area in the early 1910′s.

A family found the flower while riding out in the woods, brought it into town and gave it to residents who planted it in their yards.

In 1960, Bon Hartline had the flower registered as a flower from the area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis
Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident

Latest News

Individuals took part in a grape stomping event at Wichmann Vineyards near Cobden, Ill.
Heartland winery holds grape stomping event to help Ill. organization
Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.
Woman pronounced dead in two-vehicle fatal crash in Graves Co.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the train was traveling northbound out of...
Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by train in Union Co., Ill.
The crowning ceremony will be held at the Marion Civic and Cultural Center.
Miss Illinois’ Outstanding Teen 2022 winner announced