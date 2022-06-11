Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert: East Texas child abducted, ‘in grave or immediate danger’

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in...
Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where police say he was taken Blake Robertson, 34.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVES, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a toddler abducted in East Texas.

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, was last seen at 4:50 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Boyd Avenue in Groves where officials say he was taken by Blake Robertson, 34.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

The boy is described as 3′6″ tall, 70 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes and wearing a gray Timberland shirt and black shorts with scars on his arms, stomach and legs.

Robertson is described as 6′, 222 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes and has several tattoos on upper body.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is to call 911 or 409-722-4965.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis
Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident

Latest News

An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Individuals took part in a grape stomping event at Wichmann Vineyards near Cobden, Ill.
Heartland winery holds grape stomping event to help Ill. organization
FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps...
Son of former LA Dodger Steve Sax among 5 Marines killed
People walk down Main Street in Anna enjoying the Annabelle Festival.
Annabelle Festival brings people to Downtown Anna