Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl reported missing in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, for a missing 2-year-old girl.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in Palmetto on Lorraine Drive.

Aubrey has blonde curly hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye sundress and diamond stud earrings.

She is believed to be with suspect Curtis Wayne Pogue in a Ford F-150 truck with tag PXI5373. They were last seen heading north on Interstate 85.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis
Poison Hemlock
Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident

Latest News

Individuals took part in a grape stomping event at Wichmann Vineyards near Cobden, Ill.
Heartland winery holds grape stomping event to help Ill. organization
FILE - A MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft flies at Marine Corps Air Facility at Marine Corps...
Son of former LA Dodger Steve Sax among 5 Marines killed
People walk down Main Street in Anna enjoying the Annabelle Festival.
Annabelle Festival brings people to Downtown Anna
Deputy Sheriff Zac Smith is going to continue the investigation into the collision.
Woman pronounced dead in two-vehicle fatal crash in Graves Co.