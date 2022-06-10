Southeast Missouri Food Bank serving bigger crowds amidst inflation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in the Heartland are finding different ways to get their hands on necessities like food, without spending more money.

Once a month Jessica Litchfield hops in her car, and she drives to the Sikeston Food Pantry. She said this place has become a lifeline for her and her family.

“I work 30 hours a week. I have two kids and working that, still income is not where it used to be. It’s hard to pay bills. It’s hard to come up and live in society the way it is today,” Litchfield said.

According to CBS News, Americans are paying 10 percent more for food than they did a year ago.

“People really need help right now,” Joey Keys, CEO of the Southeast Missouri Food Bank, said.

He said the food bank is paying more for supply despite serving more families.

A combination of high costs and high demand has left some of their shelves empty.

“Inflation has really been a challenge for us over the past year and it continues to worsen it seems like every month. We’re paying 15 to 20 percent more than we were a year ago,” Keys said.

Keys shared they plan to keep giving every bag and box of food they have to give so folks like Litchfield have one less thing to worry about

“They are not just hand me outs. The people that work hard also need help,” Litchfield said.

