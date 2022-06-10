Heartland Votes
Ribbon cutting scheduled for grand opening of regional, no-kill animal shelter in Poplar Bluff

The shelter is located in the former Hillcrest veterinary clinic building at 1904 S. Westwood...
The shelter is located in the former Hillcrest veterinary clinic building at 1904 S. Westwood Blvd., just south of the U.S. 53 junction.(Animal Welfare Alliance)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Animal Welfare Alliance and Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of a regional, no-kill animal shelter.

The ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 17.

The shelter is located in the former Hillcrest veterinary clinic building at 1904 S. Westwood Blvd., just south of the U.S. 53 junction.

According to a release from AWA, it recently reached a lease-to-own agreement for the building. They said it is believed to be the first independent animal shelter in the Butler, Carter, Ripley and Wayne County area.

The Animal Welfare Alliance of Southeast Missouri is registered with state and federal authorities as a nonprofit organization.

In addition to operating its shelter, AWA helps provide vaccinations for puppies in the city’s animal control shelter. It also provides some financial help to qualifying pet owners who need to get their dogs or cats spayed/neutered.

