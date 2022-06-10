Record breaking heat possible next week

Enjoy the lower temperatures today and Saturday, because the heat will start to build on Sunday and through next week. For today and Saturday, we will stick with a low chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid 80s with a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. By Sunday, lower 90s will push into the Heartland with feels like numbers already touching the triple digits in some areas. Monday heat indices will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Record highs are also possible through the first half of the work week. Make sure to plan accordingly and maybe limit times outside next week, especially during the afternoon hours.

