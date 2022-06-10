Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Record breaking heat possible next week

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/10.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Enjoy the lower temperatures today and Saturday, because the heat will start to build on Sunday and through next week. For today and Saturday, we will stick with a low chance for a few isolated showers. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid 80s with a mix of partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. By Sunday, lower 90s will push into the Heartland with feels like numbers already touching the triple digits in some areas. Monday heat indices will range from 100 to 110 degrees. Record highs are also possible through the first half of the work week. Make sure to plan accordingly and maybe limit times outside next week, especially during the afternoon hours.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/10.
First Alert noon forecast 6/10
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Increasing Clouds This Morning
First Alert Weather at 7 a.m. 6/10
First Alert Weather at 7 a.m. 6/10
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/10
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 6/10