Nice Saturday, hot Sunday. Very hot next week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A heat wave will move into the area as we head into next week but before that happens, we look to have a decent Saturday. For this evening it will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs reaching lower to middle 90s. There is a slight chance a complex of strong storms could impact our eastern counties late Sunday.

As we head into next week we will see some of the hottest weather we have seen in a few years. There is a chance many areas could see 100 degrees for the first time in a few years Monday and Tuesday.

