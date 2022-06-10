Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Nice Saturday, hot Sunday. Very hot next week.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. A heat wave will move into the area as we head into next week but before that happens, we look to have a decent Saturday. For this evening it will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with highs reaching lower to middle 90s. There is a slight chance a complex of strong storms could impact our eastern counties late Sunday.

As we head into next week we will see some of the hottest weather we have seen in a few years. There is a chance many areas could see 100 degrees for the first time in a few years Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Latest News

First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 6/10
First Alert 4 p.m. Forecast on 6/10
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Record breaking heat possible next week
Your First Alert forecast at noon on 6/10.
First Alert noon forecast 6/10
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Increasing Clouds This Morning