Metropolis man indicted for Ky. bank robbery

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A Metropolis man was indicted by a federal jury in Paducah for bank robbery.

According to a release from the United States Attorney of the Western District of Kentucky, Reginald R. Thomas, 66, was charged on June 7 with bank robbery and interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to court documents, Thomas was charged with robbing FNB Bank in Lone Oak on May 10.

He was arrested in southern Illinois.

He was also charged with interstate transportation of stolen property after allegedly transporting more than $5,000 in stolen cash from the bank into Illinois.

If convicted, Thomas faces up to 30 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

The FBI, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department and the Metropolis Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond McGee is prosecuting the case.

