Increasing Clouds This Morning

Mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will gradually increase through the morning hours. Showers and isolated storms off to our west may bring a few locations light rain during the first half of the day today. This will move out more by the afternoon. Some areas will experience periods of sunshine which can help push temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out late today into tonight, but most areas look to stay dry. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s heading into Saturday morning.

The start of the weekend will be more comfortable with lower humidity levels and temperatures in the low/mid 80s Saturday. There could be a few isolated showers. Things heat up quickly by Sunday with the low 90s back across the area and sticky conditions. The large heat wave will take over almost all of next week with the mid to upper 90s for high temperatures and head index values stretching near 105F.

-Lisa

