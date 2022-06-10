Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Increasing Clouds This Morning

Chance of a few showers today...
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.(Source: cNews/Gabriel)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will gradually increase through the morning hours. Showers and isolated storms off to our west may bring a few locations light rain during the first half of the day today. This will move out more by the afternoon. Some areas will experience periods of sunshine which can help push temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out late today into tonight, but most areas look to stay dry. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 60s heading into Saturday morning.

The start of the weekend will be more comfortable with lower humidity levels and temperatures in the low/mid 80s Saturday. There could be a few isolated showers. Things heat up quickly by Sunday with the low 90s back across the area and sticky conditions. The large heat wave will take over almost all of next week with the mid to upper 90s for high temperatures and head index values stretching near 105F.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Holly Marie Clouse went missing in 1981. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children...
Missing baby found alive more than 40 years after parents found killed in woods
Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Six cases of a mysterious form of hepatitis have been confirmed in Kentucky children.
5 Kentucky counties report mysterious cases of hepatitis in children
Law enforcement officials responded to a shooting at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg,...
Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/9
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/9
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 6/9
First Alert 9 p.m. Forecast on 6/9
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 6/9
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 6/9
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 6/9
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 6/9