Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports 34K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 34,001 new cases of COVID-19, including 73 additional deaths on Friday, June 10. That’s since its last reporting on June 3.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,352,983 cases, including 33,926 deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,189 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 124 patients were in the ICU and 27 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to the CDC, 32 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19.

That includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Brown, Cass, Champaign, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, McLean, Menard, Montgomery, Peoria, Sangamon, Tazewell and Woodford in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson in southern Illinois.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing) IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

According to IDPH, a total of 22,485,224 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 11,813 doses. Since June 3, 82,691 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 69 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and almost 53 percent of the vaccinated population has an initial booster according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations.

