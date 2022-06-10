Heartland athletes compete at Day Two of the NCAA Track and Field Championships

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Four athletes from Southern Illinois University and one from Murray State competed Thursday at Day Two of the NCAA Track and Field Championship in Eugene, OR.

Salukis Elisia Lancaster and Shauniece O’Neal both took part in the Hammer Throw. Lancaster finished in 20th place with a best throw of 64.20m. O’Neal claimed 17th throwing 64.83m.

In the 3000m Steeplechase Kayla Schiera capped off one of the best seasons in SIU history placing 22nd, posting a time of 10:29.58.

Last up for the Salukis was A’veun Moore-Jones in Shot Put. Recording a new personal best of 17.43m on her opening throw, Moore-Jones qualified for the finals. On her last attempt, Jones set another personal best of 17.63m, earning 7th place and First Team All-American honors.

Meanwhile, Rachel Hagans took flight in the Long Jump for Murray State. Her first attempt ended up as her best at 6.23m. Hagans claimed 12th place and Second Team All-American honors.

Rachel Hagans comments on her day the NCAA Long Jump Finals in Eugene, Oregon. pic.twitter.com/7gCAIG60Vh — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) June 10, 2022

“It was crazy to me seeing all these big name schools here,” Hagans said in an interview with the Murray State Athletic Department. “I’m an All-American, and I’m up there with them and it’s just crazy...Still wish I could’ve made Finals, but it’s amazing to be here.”

