Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cloudy with isolated showers possible; heat wave on the way

A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.(Source: cNews/Murray Hammond)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Skies will be cloudy today, but some areas will see periods of sunshine.

Clouds are gradually increasing this morning.

Light rain is possible for some locations during the first half of the day, as showers and isolated storms off to our west push east.

Peeks of sunshine this afternoon will help push temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible later today into tonight, but most areas will stay dry.

Overnight temps will be mild in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday is looking comfortable with lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few isolated showers are again possible.

Sunday will heat up with temps in the low 90s and higher humidity.

The large heat wave will take over almost all of next week.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values reaching near 105 degrees.

