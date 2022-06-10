Heartland Votes
Designated cooling centers in Williamson Co.

When there is a need to open, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said the...
When there is a need to open, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said the centers are only open during the hours listed. (Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(KFVS) - If needed, some cooling centers in Williamson County will open to the public.

On Monday, heat indices are expected to range from 100 to 110 degrees.

If there is a cooling center in your community, you can send us the information to news@kfvs12.com.

When there is a need to open, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said the centers are only open during the hours listed:

  • Carterville: (Fire Department): Contact 985-8060 for questions concerning cooling centers. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Includes backup generator.
  • Creal Springs City Hall: 618-996-2311. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is unknown if there is a backup generator.
  • Illinois Department of Human Services – Marion Office: 1107 West DeYoung Street Marion, IL 62959. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
  • Pittsburg City Hall: Contact 618-993-8260. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Includes backup generator.
  • Cambria City Hall: Contact 618-985-6082. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Does not include backup generator.

