Designated cooling centers in Williamson Co.

(KFVS) - If needed, some cooling centers in Williamson County will open to the public.

On Monday, heat indices are expected to range from 100 to 110 degrees.

If there is a cooling center in your community, you can send us the information to news@kfvs12.com.

When there is a need to open, the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said the centers are only open during the hours listed:

Carterville: (Fire Department): Contact 985-8060 for questions concerning cooling centers. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Includes backup generator.

Creal Springs City Hall: 618-996-2311. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is unknown if there is a backup generator.

Illinois Department of Human Services – Marion Office: 1107 West DeYoung Street Marion, IL 62959. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Pittsburg City Hall: Contact 618-993-8260. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Includes backup generator.

Cambria City Hall: Contact 618-985-6082. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Does not include backup generator.

