COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury delivered a guilty verdict in the trial against a woman accused of a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November of 2018. The defense argued cough syrup contributed to Elizabeth McKeown’s actions.

The jury found McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in Barbara Foster’s death. The jury also found her guilty of armed criminal action.

Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly near Sunshine and Campbell in November 2018. Investigators say McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

The defense argued McKeown had a side effect from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough. Throughout the trial, the state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claimed she was under the influence at the time of the crime.

A Missouri Department of Mental Health clinical psychologist testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication. Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

Defense attorneys say they will likely file a motion for a new trial.

