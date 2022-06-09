Teacher at Christian school in Florida arrested for sexting with student, records show

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray) – A teacher at a private Christian school in Florida is charged with soliciting sex with a student after deputies say she was sexting with an 18-year-old senior student at the school.

Julie Hoover, 38, is a teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, according to arrest records in the case.

Records show the mother of the student contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between her son and Hoover. The mother also told deputies Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into her home while her husband was at work, according to court documents.

Investigators say the text messages happened in March and April 2022, and at the time, the student was enrolled in more than one class where Hoover was the teacher.

Hoover was arrested Wednesday on one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student. She was released the next day on a $15,000 bond.

Currently, WCTV reports it is awaiting a response from the school after seeking comment.

