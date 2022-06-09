Heartland Votes
SEMO hammer thrower Blomquist makes Redhawks history

This will be the second career NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship appearance for Blomquist.
This will be the second career NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championship appearance for Blomquist.(SEMO Athletics)
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (KFVS) - SEMO’s Logan Blomquist made Redhawks history when he competed at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday, June 8.

Blomquist won the first outdoor title in the university’s history by capturing the 2022 Hammer Throw National Championship.

At the start of the event, there were 24 athletes. Only nine advance to the championship round.

Blomquist’s first throw was 70.54 meters.

That was his best of three in the opening round, which was good enough for sixth spot in the finals with three more throws to go for the championship.

His throw at 72.51 meters moved him first, but Penn State’s Tyler Merkley, with a personal best of 72.70, claimed the lead after two throws.

Blomquist was down to his last throw and it was his personal best 73.37 meters.

The last throw also made him this year’s Division I national champion.

He took save the best for last to a whole new meaning.

“I’ve worked so hard for so long for this moment,” said Blomquist. “Last throw gave it everything I had, and it was enough, so.”

It was also his very last throw as a Redhawk.

The Track and Field Championships continue on Thursday.

A few more Heartland athletes will be on the big stage.

Murray State Racers Rachel Hagans will compete in the long jump.

Four Southern Illinois University Salukis will be going for gold in a couple different events.

Sports Director Todd Richards will have an update on all of their performances Thursday night on Heartland Sports.

