Record heat possible next week

A beautiful day expected across the Heartland, which will turn into a beautiful evening. Increasing clouds expected tonight, with showers pushing back into the area by Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms should weaken as they move into the Heartland. Temperatures will be held down in the 70s in most areas. The weekend is looking mainly dry. The heat really cranks up as we head into next week. It will be the first heat wave of the season with heat indices into the triple digits. Record highs possible, in mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.