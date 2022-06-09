Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Record heat possible next week

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A beautiful day expected across the Heartland, which will turn into a beautiful evening. Increasing clouds expected tonight, with showers pushing back into the area by Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms should weaken as they move into the Heartland. Temperatures will be held down in the 70s in most areas. The weekend is looking mainly dry. The heat really cranks up as we head into next week. It will be the first heat wave of the season with heat indices into the triple digits. Record highs possible, in mid to upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

Your First Alert noon forecast on 6/9.
First Alert noon forecast 6/9
A beautiful view of Wappapello Lake.
More Comfortable Weather Today
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/9
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 6/9
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/8
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 6/8