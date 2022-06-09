Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man killed outside elementary school in officer-involved shooting in Alabama, sheriff says

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting outside an elementary school in Alabama on Thursday, according to the county sheriff.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching a door to the school and possibly attempting to gain access. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police were called to the scene to assist.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathan Horton said there was a physical altercation involving the SRO and the suspect. The SRO sustained minor injuries.

Several emergency agencies responded to the scene.

Officials have not confirmed exactly what transpired after police arrived or what led up to the man’s death.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all of them are safe. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and children were bused to the local high school and parents were called to pick them up.

People are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

If approved, the waiver would stay in effect for up to 20 days.
Gov. Beshear sends letter to EPA requesting waiver on ‘costly’ reformulated gas being sold in urban areas
Texas lawmakers aim to ban children from drag shows
Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance
Watching Your Wallet: How to put the brakes on rising car insurance costs
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order Thursday declaring a state of emergency over...
Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency over baby formula shortage