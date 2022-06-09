Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Plume of black smoke seen after Hazelwood tank explosion

Black smoke fills air after Hazelwood tank explosion
Black smoke fills air after Hazelwood tank explosion(KMOV)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A heavy police presence was reported in Hazelwood after a tank exploded Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the 100 block of James S. McDonnell Boulevard just east of Lindbergh Boulevard. Police said a 2,200-gallon asphalt tank caught on fire and a nearby generator exploded.

News 4′s BJC Skycam caught plumes of black smoke floating into the sky. Limited details have been released.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc F. Tragesser, 55, was sentenced for using excessive force while detaining a woman during a...
Former Marble Hill police chief sentenced to 9 months behind bars
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
Tyrese Tate, 21, formally of Charleston, was arrested on Monday afternoon, June 6 and charged...
Cape Girardeau man arrested in connection with Charleston homicide investigation
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo

Latest News

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday, June 9 for the Arena Park tennis and pickleball courts.
LIVE: Ribbon cutting for tennis, pickleball courts in Cape Girardeau
Jacob Miller joins the Racers as head coach for the Murray State men's golf program.
Murray State names new men’s head golf coach
Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update on Thursday, June 9.
LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Three adults and one juvenile were injured in a crash involving an ambulance and an SUV in...
4 injured in crash involving ambulance, SUV
Pickleball, tennis courts ribbon cutting