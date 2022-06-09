Heartland Votes
Murray State names new men’s head golf coach

Jacob Miller joins the Racers as head coach for the Murray State men's golf program.
Jacob Miller joins the Racers as head coach for the Murray State men's golf program.(Murray State University Athletics)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State Athletics announced the hiring of its fourth head coach for the Racer men’s golf program.

According to a release from MSU, Jacob Miller joins the Racers from Tiffin University after being named 2021-22 Men’s Golf Coach of the Year in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.

“I want to thank Kevin Saal and Scott Barnhart for this opportunity to lead the men’s golf program at Murray State University,” Miller said. “They have both been extremely welcoming and helpful throughout this process. The Racers’ golf program and Murray State Athletics has a rich history of producing successful student-athletes on the field and in the classroom and I am very excited to get on campus to be part of that. I am looking forward to serving the student-athletes in our golf program by creating a team culture where they can maximize their abilities. My wife, Kasey and I can’t wait to call Murray home! Go Racers!”

After a four-year playing career with the Thundering Herd, Miller began his coaching career in 2015 at Marshall University as assistant men’s coach.

In 2016, he became graduate assistant coach at University of Findlay and was promoted to interim head coach of the men’s and women’s programs in spring 2017, which included leading the women’s team to its first conference championship.

As assistant coach in 2018, Coach Miller helped the Findlay men’s and women’s teams to a combined eight team victories and a pair of conference titles.

In the 2019-20 season at Tiffin, Miller’s team had the second-best GPA in the nation and combined for 19 academic All-America selections in four seasons.

