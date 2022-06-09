Murray State Board of Regents discuss salary increase for employees, tuition increases, extension of president’s contract

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Murray State University Board of Regents discussed several topics including a salary increase for all regular employees and an increase in tuition and mandatory fees for undergraduates and graduates.

The board met for its quarterly meeting on June 3 at Pogue Library.

According to a release from the university, its 2022-23 budget includes a 3 percent salary increase for all regular employees.

The university said this is its largest across-the-board salary increase since 2013-14.

The budget also includes no increase in health insurance costs to regular employees.

According to the university, a 1.95 percent increase in undergraduate and graduate tuition and mandatory fees was also in the budget.

They said the average annual tuition increase over the past four years is 0.63 percent as the university continues to prioritize access, affordability and quality for students and their families.

The Board of Regents also unanimously approved the extension of Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson’s contract through June 30, 2026.

Other topics discussed in the Board of Regents meeting included:

Murray State’s Board of Regents voted unanimously to authorize University President Dr. Bob Jackson to execute a pre-development services agreement with Rise Development, LLC for further development of new student housing and dining facilities to enhance student recruitment and retention

Progress continues with plans and the utilization of approximately $60 million in funds for deferred maintenance and campus enhancement projects, including the upcoming completion of major renovations to Lovett Auditorium along with current enhancements to the Curris Center and Wrather Hall, among several other projects to occur in the coming months

Discussions continue with forward movement toward the construction of a new Nursing and Health Professions building on campus. The project, estimated at $45.5 million, will be funded by the state as part of the Kentucky 2022-24 biennium budget

A transformational gift from alumna Karen Jones Squires and her husband, Jim Squires was announced. The gift will benefit the Jesse D. Jones College of Science, Engineering and Technology with full-ride student scholarships, preferably to female student recipients, who are pursuing degrees in engineering, engineering technology, industrial technology or cybersecurity and network management

Newly-elected officers include Dr. Don Tharpe as Board Chair and Leon Owens as Board Vice Chair. Tharpe replaces Eric Crigler, who served as Chair while Owens replaces the position Tharpe occupied as vice chair

The university will host the prestigious Governor’s Scholars Program beginning next summer through summer 2025

Resolutions of acknowledgement and appreciation were given to outgoing Board members Eric Crigler, Lisa Rudolph and Ian Puckett, as well as to retiring faculty and staff, coach Kara Amundson and the women’s softball team, coach Adam Kiesler and the track and field team, and women’s golf coach Velvet Milkman

Revisions and enhancements were made to the university’s bereavement policy for employees

“I am very grateful to our Board of Regents, administration, faculty, staff and students for a positive meeting on June 3,” University President Jackson said. “All of these individuals, as well as our alumni, friends, supporters and legislators, continue to work hard to advance Murray State University in its important mission to serve our students, as well as this region and state. This is a special place and our best days remain in front of us.”

