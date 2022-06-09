More Comfortable Weather Today

Clearing skies overnight as a cold front moved east through the Heartland. Temperatures will sit in the mid 50s to low 60s this morning. Isolated areas of fog are possible in cooler locations. Today will be a sunny day with drier and more comfortable air in place. High temperatures will range in the 80s by the afternoon.

Another round of showers and some storms move back into the forecast for Friday. Severe weather is expected to remain just off to our southeast.

A dry weekend ahead with temperatures quickly increasing back into the low 90s by Sunday. Next week we are monitoring a large heat wave putting high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s with heat index values 100-105F+!

-Lisa

