Ky. Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency over baby formula shortage

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order Thursday declaring a state of emergency over the baby formula shortage.

According to a release from the governor’s office, this activates state price-gouging laws, which aim to protect families looking to buy formula from predatory pricing that can occur when supplies are limited due to high demand.

The current baby formula shortage is mainly attributed to the lack of supply after a major production plant was shut down earlier this year when the FDA began investigating bacterial infections in four babies who were fed the formula.

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Governor Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”

“The infant formula shortage has caused worry and frustration for Kentucky’s families as they have sought to provide nutrition to our most precious citizens,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We encourage families to reach out to all available resources in their community, including local health departments, pediatricians, food pantries, community action councils and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive. We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage.”

Kentuckians should click here to report baby formula price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

The governor said, at this time, the attorney general has not reported any claims of price gouging or requested that the price gouging laws be activated, but other states have reported such claims and are taking steps to address them.

Under current law, the state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for 30-days; however, local county and city officials can request an extension.

